CM Yediyurappa Pays Tribute To Martyrs On Vijay Diwas At National Military Memorial

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa paid tribute to the martyred soldiers at the National Military Memorial in Bengaluru on Monday to commemorate Vijay Diwas.

Yediyurappa also took to Twitter to remember the Indian warriors. The tweet translates to: “Today's Vijay Diwas is a day to remember how Bharat has always extended a hand to neighbouring countries and their citizens. This day marks the rise of Bangladesh. I wish our proud army for making 93,000 Pakistani soldiers put down their weapons and surrender on this day. Let's pay our respects to the martyrs of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Let's remember our Bharat's proud warriors today."

Along with the CM, Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Chief Secretary TM Vijayabhaskar, Director, Department of Military Welfare and Rehabilitation, Brigadier Ravi Muniswami and MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar also visited the Memorial to pay tribute to the martyrs.

The sacrifice of our soldiers who made India's victory possible on this day in 1971 against Pakistan was honoured in the presence of Shri. B. S. Yediyurappaji, CM of Karnataka; Shri. Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister; Police Commisione; Defence Officials and the Citizens.

On December 16, 1971, a formal surrender ceremony was held at Dacca Race Course. Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Aurora of Indian Army and Lt Gen AAK Niazi of Pakistan Army signed the ‘Instrument of Surrender’ on the Vijay Diwas.

Vijay Diwas

To commemorate India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh, then East Pakistan, December 16 is celebrated as Vijay Diwas. The war started on December 3, 1971, and lasted for 13 days. The Pakistani forces and General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi along with 93,000 troops surrendered to the Indian military and East Pakistani freedom movement group Mukti Bahini. The war ended in the Ramna Race Course which is now known as Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka.

Bangladesh celebrates the same day as Bijoy Dibos.

Bangladesh celebrates the same day as Bijoy Dibos. December 16 is a national victory day of Bangladesh. This day is celebrated all over the country and in the whole world. This day is locally known as "Bijoy Dibos". Here, "Bijoy" means "Victory".

Surrender of Pakistan army at 4:15 Pm, 16th December,1971

Birth of Bangladesh.

Surrender of Pakistan army at 4:15 Pm, 16th December,1971

Birth of Bangladesh.

