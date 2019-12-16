The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

CM Yediyurappa Pays Tribute To Martyrs On Vijay Diwas At National Military Memorial

General News

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa paid tribute to the martyred soldiers at National Military Memorial in Bengaluru on Monday to commemorate Vijay Diwas

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa paid tribute to the martyred soldiers at the National Military Memorial in Bengaluru on Monday to commemorate Vijay Diwas.

CM Yediyurappa

READ | Name Change Pays Electoral Dividend To Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa also took to Twitter to remember the Indian warriors. The tweet translates to: “Today's Vijay Diwas is a day to remember how Bharat has always extended a hand to neighbouring countries and their citizens. This day marks the rise of Bangladesh. I wish our proud army for making 93,000 Pakistani soldiers put down their weapons and surrender on this day. Let's pay our respects to the martyrs of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Let's remember our Bharat's proud warriors today."

READ | Cabinet Expansion Likely After December 20 Or 22: BS Yediyurappa

Along with the CM, Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Chief Secretary TM Vijayabhaskar, Director, Department of Military Welfare and Rehabilitation, Brigadier Ravi Muniswami and MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar also visited the Memorial to pay tribute to the martyrs.

READ |  Rajnath Singh Salutes Courage Of India's Armed Forces On Vijay Diwas

On December 16, 1971, a formal surrender ceremony was held at Dacca Race Course. Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Aurora of Indian Army and Lt Gen AAK Niazi of Pakistan Army signed the ‘Instrument of Surrender’ on the Vijay Diwas.

Indo-Pak war 1971

Vijay Diwas

To commemorate India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh, then East Pakistan, December 16 is celebrated as Vijay Diwas. The war started on December 3, 1971, and lasted for 13 days. The Pakistani forces and General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi along with 93,000 troops surrendered to the Indian military and East Pakistani freedom movement group Mukti Bahini. The war ended in the Ramna Race Course which is now known as Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka.

READ | PM Modi Hails Indian Military's Contribution To Bangladeshi Liberation War On Vijay Diwas

Bangladesh celebrates the same day as Bijoy Dibos.

READ | Bangladesh Asks For List Of Illegal Migrants In India, Ready To Take Them Back

(With inputs from ANI)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES