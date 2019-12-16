Rajnath Singh Salutes Courage Of India's Armed Forces On Vijay Diwas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday took to Twitter to salute the courage of the Indian Army on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. Singh said that the nation will forever remember the sacrifices of Armed Forces made during the Bangladesh Liberation War. On this day, the Indian military forces won a war which led to the subsequent secession of East Pakistan and the formation of Bangladesh. A delegation of dignitaries comprising of ‘Mukti Joddhas’ from Bangladesh, along with Indian war veterans will be taking part in the Vijay Diwas celebrations.

On the occasion of Vijay Diwas today the nation salutes the indomitable courage and valour of India’s armed forces.



We are proud of our Armed Forces who have defended our country in every situation. We will never forget their sacrifice and service. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 16, 2019

Vijay Diwas

On December 16, 1971, the Pakistani forces and General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi along with 93,000 troops surrendered to the Indian military and East Pakistani freedom movement group Mukti Bahini. The war ended in the Ramna Race Course which is now known as Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka. December 16 is celebrated as Vijay Diwas to commemorate this victory in our country. In Bangladesh, the same day is commemorated as Bijoy Dibos.

Bangladesh’s response to CAA

In its first official reaction to the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both Houses of Parliament, Bangladesh dispelled the notion that minorities faced persecution in the country. The Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen was responding to the remarks made by several MPs in the Parliament, where they brought up the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. Maintaining that there was “exemplary” communal harmony in Bangladesh, Momen hinted that CAB was an internal issue of India. Furthermore, he expressed hope that India would not take steps affecting the friendly relationship between the two countries.

