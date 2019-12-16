PM Modi Hails Indian Military's Contribution To Bangladeshi Liberation War On Vijay Diwas

PM Modi, on Monday morning, took to the microblogging website and hailed the contribution of the Indian army during the Bangladesh liberation war, commemorating Vijay Diwas. PM Modi hailed the Indian army and said that the historic feats by the army on December 16 in 1971 would always be remembered. On this day, the Indian military forces won a war which led to the subsequent secession of East Pakistan and the formation of Bangladesh.

PM Modi on Vijay Diwas

विजय दिवस पर भारतीय सैनिकों के साहस, शौर्य और पराक्रम को नमन करता हूं। 1971 में आज के दिन हमारी सेना ने जो इतिहास रचा, वह सदा स्वर्णाक्षरों में अंकित रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019

Read: Bangladesh government issues first response after Parliament passes CAB

PM Modi’s tweet translates to, “I salute the courage and valor of the Indian soldiers on Vijay Diwas. The history created by our army on this day in 1971 will always be engraved in the golden circles”.

Read: Bangladesh Foreign Minister cancels trip to India, MEA issues statement

Vijay Diwas

On December 16, 1971, the Pakistani forces and General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi along with 93,000 troops surrendered to the Indian military and East Pakistani freedom movement group Mukti Bahini. The war ended in the Ramna Race Course which is now known as Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka. December 16 is celebrated as Vijay Diwas to commemorate this victory in our country. In Bangladesh, the same day and event is commemorated as Bijoy Dibos.

Read: Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen abruptly cancels visit to India

Bangladesh’s response to Citizenship (Amendment) Act

In its first official reaction to the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both Houses of Parliament, Bangladesh dispelled the notion that minorities faced persecution in the country. The Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen was responding to the remarks made by several MPs in the Parliament, where they brought up the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. Maintaining that there was “exemplary” communal harmony in Bangladesh, Momen hinted that CAB was an internal issue of India. Furthermore, he expressed hope that India would not take steps affecting the friendly relationship between the two countries.

Read: Anti-Citizenship Act Protests LIVE updates: AMU students clash with police at campus gate