CM Yogi Adityanath Welcomes PM Modi Ahead Of His Visit To Prayagraj

General News

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his visit on Saturday to conduct several projects in Prayagraj

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his visit on Saturday to conduct several projects in the state. 

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said that under the guidance of PM Modi, the state government is working to improve the quality of life of people in UP. Yogi Adityanath also said that PM's visit will motivate the government to accelerate its pace of progress.

PM Modi to visit Uttar Pradesh on Saturday

On his visit to Uttar Pradesh PM Modi is slated to lay the foundation stone for the Bundelkhand Expressway at Chitrakoot, that will supplement the junction of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor.

Along with this, the Prime Minister will also launch 10,000 farmers Producer Organisations (FPO) all over the country. FPOs help in the collectivization of such small, marginal and landless farmers in giving them the collective strength to deal with such issues.

Members of the FPO will manage their activities together in the organization to get better access to technology, input, finance and market for faster enhancement of their income.

Furthermore, PM Modi will be distributing Assistive Aids and Devices to Senior Citizens at a mega distribution camp at Prayagraj. It will mark as the biggest distribution camp in the country in terms of the number of beneficiaries covered, the number of appliances, the value of aids and appliances distributed.

In the mega camp, over 56,000 Assistive Aid and Devices of different types will be distributed free of cost to over 26,000 beneficiaries. The cost of the Aids and Devices is over Rs 19 Crore.

Published:
