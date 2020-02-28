'May Indian Science Continues To Thrive,' Says PM Modi On National Science Day

On the occasion of National Science Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appreciated the talents of the scientists in our country. Taking to the microblogging site, PM Modi said that the innovative zeal and research of the scientists have helped India. He also said that the Government of India is making numerous efforts to create an even better environment for research and innovation. PM Modi further shared a video of his speech given during the inauguration of the 107th Session of Indian Science Congress in Karnataka in January.

National Science Day is an occasion to salute the talent and tenacity of our scientists. Their innovative zeal and pioneering research has helped India and the world. May Indian science continue to thrive and may our young minds develop even greater curiosity towards science. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2020

On our part, the Government of India is making numerous efforts to create an even better environment for research and innovation in India. I spoke about aspects relating to science during the Indian Science Congress earlier this year. Sharing it again…https://t.co/DjSl2SrwXB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2020

PM Modi on Science

Speaking at the inauguration of the 107th Session of Indian Science Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called young scientists of India to "Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper," and said that these four steps would lead our country towards faster development. He also stressed on the need to transform the landscape of Indian science, technology and innovation.

"The growth story of India depends on its success in the science and technology sector. There is a need to transform the landscape of Indian science, technology, and innovation. My motto for the young scientists in this country is -Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper. These four steps will lead our country towards faster development. If we innovate we will patent and that in turn will make our production smoother and when we take these products to the people of our country, I'm sure they will prosper," PM Modi said.

About National Science Day

National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’. Government of India designated February 28 as National Science Day (NSD) in 1986. On this day, Sir C.V. Raman announced the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930. On this occasion, theme-based science communication activities are carried out all over the country.

National Science Day (NSD) will be celebrated at Vigyan Bhawan on February 28 with women in science as the focal theme of the programme. President Ram Nath Kovind will present several awards for science communication and popularization as well as for women scientists.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Science & Technology, Health and Family Welfare and Earth Sciences and Smriti Irani, Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development will also grace the occasion.

A total of 21 awards will be given which will include National Science and Technology and Communication Awards, Augmenting Writing Skills For Articulating Research (AWSAR) awards, SERB Women Excellence Awards and National Award For Young Woman Showing Excellence Through Application Of Technology For Societal Benefits.

