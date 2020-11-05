COAS Naravane Visits Nepal Army Headquarters; Discusses Army-to-army Ties With Counterpart

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane is on a three-day visit to Nepal on the invitation of Nepal counterpart General Purna Chandra Thapa. General Naravane arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday and was received at the airport by Lieutenant General Prabhu Ram Sharma, CGS Nepal Army, and officials of the Indian Embassy. The Indian Army chief on Thursday visited the Nepal Army headquarters and met the Nepal counterpart as the two discussed strengthening the bilateral relations between the armies of the two countries.

According to a statement by Embassy of India in Kathmandu, General MM Naravane laid a wreath and paid homage at Bir Smarak (Martyr’s Memorial) at Army Pavilion in Tundikhel, Kathmandu. General Naravane also received and inspected a guard of honour in the Nepal Army headquarters.

"He thereafter visited the Nepali Army Headquarters where he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour. This was followed by a meeting with his counterpart General Purna Chandra Thapa, during which both delegations discussed Army-to-Army relations and enhancing bilateral defence cooperation. He was also given a comprehensive briefing by senior officers of the Nepali Army," the statement said.

As a token of assistance during COVID-19 crisis, General Naravane also gifted ambulances and medical equipment including ventilators to the Field Hospitals of the Nepali Army, to combat against the pandemic.

"On behalf of the Government of India, General MM Naravane presented medical equipment for two field hospitals of the Nepali Army. The equipment includes X-Ray machines, computed radiography systems, ICU ventilators, video endoscopy units, anaesthesia machines, laboratory equipment and ambulances. Additional ventilators were also gifted to assist the Nepali Army in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic. This follows an earlier army-to-army provision of ventilators in July this year," the statement added.

The Nepal counterpart in reciprocation handed over 100,000 medical masks and an idol of Lord Buddha as a symbol of peace between the two nations. The meet holds significance as it comes after the recent strain in ties in the two countries after Nepal came out with the new map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its territories, which are governed by India. After Nepal released the map, India reacted sharply, calling it a "unilateral act" and cautioning Kathmandu that such "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it. Both India and Nepal claim Kalapani as an integral part of their territory.

Nepal Army's press release on the meeting of CAOS of the two nations is as follows:

(Image: PTI)

