Coimbatore Based Goldsmith Makes Face Mask Using Gold And Silver Threads

Radhakrishnan Sundaram Acharya, a goldsmith based in Coimbatore has designed masks by using gold and silver threads. The mask has been made using 0.06 millimetres thin gold and silver threads. Radhakrishnan told ANI, “The gold mask has been made using 18-carat gold which costs Rs 2.75 lakh and the silver mask costs Rs 15,000”.

Gold masks as the new trend

He said the main reason for designing these masks is to create awareness. This way, more and more people will wear masks and will be able to fight the pandemic. He said, “I’m aware that a common man cannot afford to wear these masks, but rich people can use them for royal weddings. So far, I have received nine orders, most of which are from north India”.

Tamil Nadu: Radhakrishnan Sundaram Acharya, a goldsmith from Coimbatore has designed masks using gold & silver strings. He says,"the gold mask has been made using 18-carat gold which costs Rs 2.75 lakhs& the silver mask costs Rs 15,000. Around 9 orders have been confirmed so far" pic.twitter.com/HJDIBrfDTd — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Each gold mask that is made up of 18-carat gold costs around Rs 2.75 lakhs. Radhakrishnan said he has received nine orders so far. He added, "I am not the kind of person who can afford such an expensive mask but people who can afford, can wear it to a wedding." This has created a debate on social media. While many question why people would buy such expensive masks, questions regarding the effectiveness of the mask have also been asked.

