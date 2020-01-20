Complaint Filed Against Shaheen Bagh Protestors For Road Blockade Causing Traffic Woes

A complaint has been filed against protestors in Shaheen Bagh area on Sunday for obstructing the road while protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The complaint lodged against the protestors states that huge inconvenience has been caused to commuters and local civilians as they have to take alternate routes due to ongoing anti-CAA protest in Shaheen Bagh area, as per Delhi Police.

"From the past 35 days, we have to take alternate routes causing us immense inconvenience. It is requested that an FIR be registered and blockade may be removed at once to get rid of this nuisance," the complaint said.

READ | Shaheen Bagh Organiser STUNG: Watch Him Reveal The Plot To Catch The Western Media's Eye

Candlelight march

On Sunday evening, the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protests witnessed a massive crowd with hundreds of people including women and children participating in the candle march from Jamia university gate to Shaheen Bagh in order to protest against the CAA, NRC and NPR. The protestors chanted Azadi slogans holding tricolors and posters that read 'Save India, Save Constitution and Save Democracy'. After the march ended, protesters gathered from various parts of Delhi, raised slogans against the central government and demanded revocation of the CAA. On Saturday, actor Sushant Singh joined protests at Shaheen Bagh and expressed solidarity with students.

READ | Massive Anti-CAA Candle Light March From Jamia Univ Gate To Shaheen Bagh; Poets Gather

Inconvenience for students and civilians

Southeast Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal had said that dialogues are being held with the protestors to convince them to protest without blocking the roads. The Delhi High Court had asked the Delhi Police to consider the plight of students who have to travel to schools and also have board examinations. High Court had directed the police after the Federation of Sarita Vihar Resident's welfare association had moved the court for the problems faced by students during board examinations as the area is blocked since December 15 due to ongoing protests. Civilians also have to suffer difficulties while commuting due to the blockage of the road.

READ | From Cong's Protest Hijack To 'Western Media' Plot - Biggest Reveals Of Shaheen Bagh Sting

Protests are going on across the country against CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Shaheen Bagh Organiser STUNG: 60-70 JNU Students Behind Mustering Support For Protest