‘Conduct Enquiry Of Unrecognised Madrasas Admitting Non-Muslim Children’, NCPCR To States

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has called for a detailed inquiry into all govt funded/recognised madrasas that are admitting non-Muslim children. Moreover, the child rights protection agency has also recommended mapping of all unmapped madrasas.

The commission has also asked for an action taken report from states within 30 days for taking appropriate measures. Notably, NCPCR conducted a country-wide survey and found over 1 crore 10 lakh students studying in unrecognised and unmapped madrasas. Thus, they are out of the purview of the Right to Education (RTE) and are considered out of school.

Non-Muslim children studying in madrasas

According to the various complaints received by the commission, it has been found that students from religions other than Islam are also studying in the madrasas, “It is noted that children belonging to non-muslim community are attending government-funded / recognised madrasas. Further it is also learnt by the commission that some state / UT governments are providing them with scholarships too. This is a clear violation and contravention of Article 28 (3) of the Constitution that prohibits educational institutions from obligating the children to take part in any religious instruction without the consent of parent,” said Priyank Kanoongo, Chairman, NCPCR.

The letter further recalled as per constitutional provisions, the state is obligated to provide children free education without any discrimination or prejudice. It should also be ensured they go to neighbourhood schools for getting formal education, mentioned the letter.

Govt stops scholarship grant to madrasa students

On November 2022, the central government ceased the scholarship grants to the madrasa students studying from Class 1 to 8. The government reasoned - education is already provided for free to students under the RTE Act.

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Assam had recently taken decisions to conduct a survey of the madrasas in the state. In UP, around 7,500 madrasas were found unregistered.

IMAGE: PTI