Viral Video Shows Mother Bear Chasing Away 2 Tigers In Ranthambore National Park; Watch

A Twitter user took to Twitter to narrate a decade-old saga from the Ranthambhore tiger reserve of about 6 wild animals, a mama Sloth bear with two babies, a pair of mating tigers as he captured with a camera.

Aditya Singh, a Twitter user shared an interesting story in his post about a time he heard of two tigers that were in an area called Kala Paani and he went there hoping to get pictures of them along with his friends. He further narrated that he spotted the mighty male tiger named Ustaad along with his partner named Noor.

I had heard that there was a mating pair of tigers in an area called Kala Paani and we went there hoping to get pictures of mating tigers. I had heard that there was a mating pair of tigers in an area called Kala Paani. We did find a male tiger Ustaad and female called Noor. pic.twitter.com/V9qD9wzQK7 — adityadickysingh (@adityadickysin) February 8, 2020

Aditya narrated a saga of a mother bear and her two young cubs

In the next thread on the Tweet, he further narrated that he saw a mother bear with two young cubs on her back walking an extremely long distance while the cubs happily played with each other. He added that the mother bear was walking towards the tigers, and he immediately thought that the bear was in serious danger, however, he kept shooting the incident.

After a short wait we saw a mother bear with two young ones on her back – this is how they transport them over long distances. The curious cubs were playing with each other while the mother started walking in the towards the tigers. We thought that the bear was in serious danger. pic.twitter.com/PwmpaQvtK1 — adityadickysingh (@adityadickysin) February 8, 2020

Adding further to the story, he narrated that the tigress Noor upon seeing the bear started to stalk her. When he noticed the developments, he thought that the bear was going to die. However, he further suggested, he was also convinced that the bear might make it to her way without any harm.

Soon the tigress got up and started stalking towards the bear and the bear still did not realize what was going on. I could hear two voices in my head – one telling me that the bear is going to die and the other telling me to keep calm and stay steady. Easier said than done. pic.twitter.com/XfrkDzeTiF — adityadickysingh (@adityadickysin) February 8, 2020

In an interesting twist to the story Aditya narrated through his tweets, he revealed that the bears can smell the scent of the tigers, and therefore the said mama bear raised her head and noticed the tiger approaching.

I did not expect that and neither did the tigress. Big Cats like tigers have no real competition in the wild and they are not used to other animals charging at them. The tigress decided to retreat, hoping that the bear would just go. This was definitely not supposed to be. pic.twitter.com/e846Z0VY8h — adityadickysingh (@adityadickysin) February 8, 2020

One might wonder that big cats like tigers have no real competition in the wild and they are not used to other animals charging at them. But having faced with such a situation the tigress decided to retreat, hoping that the bear would just go.

However, Aditya further narrated that the tigress was defeated in a ferocious battle that was joined by her male counterpart as he stood witnessing the incident shocked. He asked netizens the moral of this tale of valour, which he wrote was that never underestimate a mother.

The tigress realized that she had bitten off more than she could chew. FIGHT OR FLIGHT. After few tense moments the tigress decided that flight was a better option. She turned around and bolted. BOLTED – THE TIGRESS BOLTED. ONE DOWN. No one had ever told me that this could happen pic.twitter.com/BDBa8hI6C2 — adityadickysingh (@adityadickysin) February 8, 2020

The Internet has been seemingly delighted over the narration of Aditya’s story that is now being widely circulated amongst the online community.

All this while Ustaad, the male tiger, was watching his team loose. I think this was too much for the king of the jungle’s ego and he decided to get involved. The moment Ustaad got involved the bear got up on her real legs and started swinging arms while screaming. pic.twitter.com/7BMjwKiXMq — adityadickysingh (@adityadickysin) February 8, 2020

Come on – male tigers approach any animal in Indian jungles and that animal runs – that is how it was supposed to be. The bear was not supposed to fight back so aggressively. CHEATING. The male decided to retreat too. TWO DOWN pic.twitter.com/pG6ZggHVA6 — adityadickysingh (@adityadickysin) February 8, 2020

Score as yet – Bear 2 / Tiger 0. And a very unsteady ape was trying to document it all. Once the bear realized that both the tigers had chickened out she walked off towards the direction that she had come from……. pic.twitter.com/S4gLSOtM95 — adityadickysingh (@adityadickysin) February 8, 2020

