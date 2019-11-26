Congress Spins Opposition's Boycott Of Constitution Day; Now Claims It Was Excluded

After boycotting Constitution Day celebrations in Parliament on Tuesday, Congress leader Anand Sharma slammed the BJP government and said that it is a program initiated by the current government in which the Opposition is not allowed to raise their voice. Sharma also said that not allowing the Opposition to voice its opinion is against the very ethos of democracy. Earlier in the day, the Congress party carried out demonstrations and protests across the country against the political developments in Maharashtra.

"What kind of democracy is this where Opposition has no role?"

While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Sharma said, "It is the Modi government that started the 'Constitution Day.' What kind of democracy is this where the Opposition has no role and only the President, Prime Minister, Vice President, and Speaker of Lok Sabha have a voice? This is against the Constitution. The Constitution does not say that only government programs should be conducted."

Furthermore, Sharma added, "In the Constitution, the Opposition and other political parties are also included as a part of the legislative process along with the government. How can it be called a Parliamentary democracy, if the opposition is only excluded from a government program."

Senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, AK Antony among others boycotted the joint-session and protested outside the Parliament premises in front of the Ambedkar Statue opposing government formation in Maharashtra by BJP. The joint session of Parliament, on the occasion of the Constitution Day was also addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Constitution of India

The Samvidhan or the Indian Constitution is the supreme law in India and it lays down the framework to uphold the structures, duties, political codes, procedures and powers to be followed by various bodies and institutions in the country. The Constitution which was adopted by the Union of India on January 26, 1950, was completely drafted on November 26, 1949. The Indian Constitution drafted by a Constituent Assembly and not a Parliamentary Assembly is the longest written constitution in the world. The Chairman of the Constitution drafting committee Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is also referred to as its chief architect.

(With ANI Inputs)