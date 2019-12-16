Congress Demands Thorough Investigation For Delhi Police's Break-in At Jamia Millia

After the Delhi police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia University amid CAA protest on Sunday, the Congress leaders in unison have demanded a thorough investigation into this action. This comes as the Vice-Chancellor of the university confirmed that she did not give any permission to the police for entering the campus. Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Ragini Nayak along with others addressed the media related to the anti-CAA protests in Delhi. They asserted that Congress condemns the "violence" against Jamia Millia Islamia students.

Pawan Khera on anti-CAA protests

While addressing the press Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “It is our constitutional right to protest. Anyone who protests in this country is called a Pakistani. See the condition of Northeast states today and now the fire has spread to Delhi. Still, the Prime Minister is not getting enough of the campaigns. We demand that the kind of violence done by the police on youth and the way police personnel resorted to lathi-charge, the matter should be investigated.”

Read: Anti-Citizenship Act Protests LIVE updates: AMU students clash with police at campus gate

He also said, "If we pick up the history of the government of the last five years, we will see that the youth has been brutally attacked, especially the university students. Be it JNU, Hyderabad University, Allahabad University, Banaras Hindu University, and now the students of Jamia Millia Islamia are being lathi-charged. Tear gas was used in the hostel rooms and library and bullets are also fired. What kind of government is this? Japan's Prime Minister had to visit India but he is unable to do so, the ministers of Bangladesh are unable to visit India. Our own Home Minister is unable to visit the Northeast state. Such is the condition of this country.”

Read: Anti-Citizenship Act stir hits oil, gas output in Assam

"The Home Minister should also take the responsibility, Delhi Police comes under him and Delhi's law and order system is his responsibility," he added.

Read: Assam protests: Police firing death toll rises to four amid anti-CAB demonstrations

Ragini Nayak on the anti-CAA protests

Ragini Nayak while speaking about the same issue added, “Violence cannot be solved by violence. This government is trying to make universities a political arena. Suppressing the voice of students is non-democratic and non-constitutional. We believe that protests should not turn into violence but people have the right to protest. It has been reported that a boy has been shot in Jamia, reports are yet to be confirmed.”

Read: Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest: Violence, arson in Delhi; buses torched in Opposition

(With ANI Inputs)