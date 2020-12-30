Congress Forms Panel To Oversee 50th Anniversary Celebrations Of Historic Bangladesh War

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday approved the formation of a committee to plan and coordinate activities of the party to commemorate the historic 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Liberation War won in 1971. According to Congress statement signed by party general secretary, KC Venugopal read, "The Congress President has approved the formation of the committee to plan and coordinate the activities of the Indian National Congress to commemorate the historic 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Liberation War won in 1971, which holds testimony to the special relationship between two countries.''

Congress forms committee for 50th anniversary on Bangladesh War

As per the release by the Congress' general secretary, the committee will be headed by AK Antony and Praveen Davar has been appointed as the convener. The other members of the committee are Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar, ex- Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, former Union minister Jitendra Singh. Kiran Choudhry, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Major Ved Prakash and Sharmishtha Mukherjee.

Bangladesh War was one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history in which a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army. Back in 1971, after facing their defeat, then Army Chief of Pakistan general Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi along with his 93,000 troops had surrendered to allied forced, which also comprised of Indian Amry personnel.

Bangladesh Liberation War

Bangladesh Liberation War also known as the Bangladesh War of Independence was a revolution and armed conflict which sparked by the rise of Bengali nationalist and self-determination movement in what was then East Pakistan during the 1971 Bangladesh genocide. This war had resulted in the independence of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

This war had begun after the Pakistani military based in West Pakistan launched Operation Searchlight against the people of East Pakistan on the night of March 25, 1971. During this operation, Pakistan pursued systematic elimination of nationalist Bengali civilians. students, intelligentsia, religious minorities and armed personnel. The troops of Pakistan army annulled the results of the 1970 elections and arrested Prime Minister-designate Sheikh Mujjbur Rahman. This revolutionary war ended on December 18=6, 1971, after West Pakistan surrendered.

