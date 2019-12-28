Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Calls NDA Government "joker Of The Year"

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government "joker of the year," in response to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar calling Rahul Gandhi 'liar of the year'.

The BJP leader had called the Congress leader "a candidate for liar of the year" while reacting to Rahul Gandhi's "Prime Minister of RSS lies to the country" comment. Javadekar on Friday accused the Congress of trying to fan instability in the country but asserted that people are with the government on the new citizenship law and NPR. He also added that his lies have "embarrassed" people and the Congress party.

To this, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Javadekar said Rahul Gandhi is liar of the year. I say the NDA government is joker of the year."

Expressing concerns on the economic slowdown in the country and bad loans distributed by banks, Chowdhury added, "NDA government will soon become NPA government."

He challenged Prakash Javadekar for a debate to decide who the liar is. "I challenge Prakash Javadekar for a debate to decide whether Rahul Gandhi is a liar or it is the PM," he said.

Gandhi had tweeted on Thursday saying: "The Prime Minister of RSS lies to mother India," and attached a video with it. The video features a road that is allegedly leading to a detention centre in Assam and PM Modi's speech denying the existence of detention camps in India.

At a public rally earlier this week, Modi said: "Neither is there any detention centre in India nor will any Indian Muslim be sent there."

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the Congress leader, calling him the "chieftain of liars" and accused him of spreading misinformation on the construction of detention centres.

