Congress Leader MM Hassan Slams Kerala Governor Over Pro-CAA Stand

Senior Congress leader from Kerala MM Hassan, on Monday, slammed the Governor of the state, Arif Mohammed Khan, over his pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act stand and said that he is behaving like the state BJP President. This comes amidst the time when BJP state unit of Kerala does not have a BJP President. The Governor, on the other hand, claimed that he will abide by the law that has been passed in the Parliament.

MM Hassan on Kerala Governor

Hassan, a former state minister and a former President of the Congress party said, “Today the Kerala unit of the BJP has no president and from what the Governor has been speaking on CAA, it seems he is doubling up as the de facto state president of the Kerala unit of BJP.”

The Governor of Kerala has been in favour of the new Citizenship Act after it was given assent by the President. He has also claimed that everyone is entitled to have their own view. Khan has extended an invite to all the individuals or groups to come to his official residence for a discussion on CAA.

"I have to do what I have to do. The law has been passed and it's my duty to abide by it. Those who criticise it are free to do so," Khan told the media on Monday.

Kerala CM’s stand on CAA

The day both the houses in Parliament passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to make it an Act, the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan said that they would not implement it in the state. On the same day when the bill was passed in Rajya Sabha, all political parties that have representation in the Kerala Assembly sat on a joint protest against the new citizenship law. Vijayan has called another all-party meeting on December 28 to discuss and decide on what should be the future course of protests.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is also considering to form a human chain from the northern tip of the state to the southern tip. This is likely to take place on January 26 and as the first step towards that, is the all-party meeting. However, the State Congress President Mullapally Ramachandran said that the parties in the state would not conduct joint protests anymore.

(With Agency inputs)

