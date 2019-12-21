Congress Leader Sharmistha Mukherjee Slams CM Kejriwal Amid Violent Anti-CAA Protest

The President of the Delhi Mahila Congress, Sharmistha Mukherjee on Saturday, December 20, slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his newspaper advertisement promoting his new free WiFi scheme amid violent anti-CAA protest. Taking to the microblogging site, Mukherjee asked CM Kejriwal to stop blaming others for the situation in the state and asked him to resolve the situation himself.

Delhi is burning & here’s our CM busy popping up from News ads with his smiling face. He can’t spare us his ads even at this critical juncture! Wake up Mr.@ArvindKejriwal & do something (other than blaming someone) 2 normalise the situation & stop thrusting ur face on us pic.twitter.com/bVLDDGEiNC — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) December 21, 2019

READ | CAA Protests: Sharmistha Mukherjee, Other Congress Workers Detained In Delhi

Earlier, Mukherjee along with other Congress workers was detained on Friday. They were seen protesting near the Home Minister Amit Shah’s house. Alok Kumar, the Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, on Friday morning informed that the security will be tightened near the North East region of Delhi. He also assured that there was sufficient force in the national capital to maintain law and order.

Free Wifi Scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a free WiFi scheme on Thursday and said it was paradoxical that internet services were shut by authorities on this day due to protests against the amended Citizenship Act in the city. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also launched the scheme at Kashmiri Gate Metro station.

The free Wifi service will be provided through over 11,000 hotspots at bus stands and other places, including markets and residential colonies. Over 100 hotspots will be inaugurated on Thursday and all the hotspots will be operational in the next six months, Kejriwal said.

READ | Kejriwal Launches Free WiFi Scheme, Says Paradoxical That Internet Suspended In Delhi

Kejriwal also stated that the people in the country were "scared" as 70 percent of them have no documents to prove their citizenship. There was no need of the amended citizenship law and the government needs to focus on providing jobs to the youth, he said. Telecom operators on Thursday suspended internet, voice and messaging services in parts of Delhi-NCR following instructions from the police in the wake of protests against anti-Citizenship Amendment Act.

READ | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Installation Of 11,000 WiFi Hotspots Across The Capital

READ | Delhi CM Announces The Launch Of 11,000 Free Wifi Hotspots