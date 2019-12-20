CAA Protests: Sharmistha Mukherjee, Other Congress Workers Detained In Delhi

As the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests are raging in the country, the President of the Delhi Mahila Congress, Sharmistha Mukherjee along with other Congress workers were detained on Friday. They were seen protesting near the Home Minister Amit Shah’s house. Alok Kumar, the Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, on Friday morning informed that the security will be tightened near the North East region of Delhi. He also assured that there was sufficient force in the national capital to maintain law and order.

Joint Commissioner on the security situation in Delhi

"Sufficient force has been deployed including 10 companies of CRPF and RAF in Northeast district. We've held many rounds of meeting with locals. We have deployed drones, anti-riot gear to deal with any kind of situation," said Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police.

Latest protests against CAA and NRC

The protest against CAA and NRC have intensified over time and places like Lucknow saw violent agitations against the Act on Thursday. Mumbai witnessed a massive peaceful protest against NRC and CAB at August Kranti Maidan on Thursday as well. The northeastern students' organisations showed solidarity with the ongoing protests across the nation on Wednesday.

Amid rampant protests, Lucknow police used tear gas and batons on anti-CAA protestors when vehicles parked outside a police post were set ablaze and stone-pelting occurred, according to PTI. About 20 people were taken into custody, informed the police officials. Clashes have also been reported from Hussainabad, Daliganj and Teele Wali Masjid and the Chhota Imambara. A state transport bus too was set ablaze in Sambhal while a media OB van was set ablaze in Hazratganj.

Meanwhile in Delhi, where buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by Delhi police is currently experiencing internet shut down in several places. Moreover, section 144 has been imposed in North-East district, Red Fort, and some parts of New Delhi, where protests were happening against the amended Citizenship Act. Several leaders like Yogendra Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained by the Delhi police.

(With Inputs from agencies)

