Congress MP Submits Breach Of Privilege Notice Against Union Minister Smriti Irani

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday, December 15, submitted a breach of privilege notice against Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani over her statement against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. Tagore submitted a letter to Lok Sabha General Secretary Snehlata Srivastava, saying that Irani had "knowingly and intentionally" misled the Parliament with her statement.

The letter further read, "The Minister's assertions on the floor of this House are absolutely false. The Honourable Member has willfully misled not only Members of the House, but also the entire nation. The Minister had claimed that Rahul Gandhi has given a clarion call to rape women in India in his speech during an election rally on December 12th. The Minister has knowingly and intentionally misled the Parliament by falsely attributing a statement to Rahul Gandhi."

Irani slams Gandhi

Slamming Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' comment, Union Minister Irani on Friday had stated that it was the first time that a Gandhi scion had encouraged rapes in India. She had further questioned whether all Indian men were rapists in Rahul Gandhi's eyes. Condemning politicization rape, Irani had also asked why Gandhi was inviting people to come, rape in India while PM Modi was encouraging companies to Make in India.

Read: BJP MLAs don "I am Savarkar" caps to Maha Assembly in protest to Rahul Gandhi's remark

Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' comment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier on Thursday, December 12, had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' scheme had failed as it had become 'rape in India' while addressing a rally in election-bound Jharkhand.

He had said, "Wherever you see in the nation, Narendra Modi had said Make in India. But now wherever you see, 'Make in India' is not happening, it is 'rape in India'." His comment comes days after he had termed India as the 'rape capital of the world'. His comments have been made amid growing demand for hanging Nirbhaya's rape convicts and the horrific gangrape and murder of the 27-year old Hyderabad doctor.

Read: Smriti Irani condemns Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' comment

The Congress leader has also blamed PM Modi for the increase in crimes against women while addressing a rally in Sulthan Bathery, Kerala. Listing the increasing violence against Dalits, minorities, and women, he said it was because PM Modi believes in violence. His comment was made a day after the Unnao rape victim passed away, succumbing to burn injuries. His remarks had created an uproar in both the houses of the Parliament.

Read: Amit Shah seeks action against Cong members' 'threatening behaviour' towards Smriti Irani

Read: Rahul Gandhi says NRC & CAB are 'weapons of mass polarisation'; calls for "Satyagraha"

(WITH ANI INPUTS)