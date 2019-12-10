Sachin Pilot: 'Citizenship (Amendment) Bill Is Against The Constitution Of The Country'

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is against the Constitution of the country. "We oppose this amendment because it is against the Constitution. The citizenship issue is being politicised. There is more political motivation behind the government's move than the will to serve the people of the country," said Pilot while speaking to news agency ANI in Jaipur. The Congress leader said that the BJP is bringing the amendment because its economic policies have failed.

CAB passed in the Lok Sabha

In a late-night sitting on Monday, the Lok Sabha passed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill amidst a vote of 311 in its favour and 80 against it out of 391 members who were present and voting. The next challenge for the union government will now be a passage through Rajya Sabha where the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is currently in minority and will be banking on support by like-minded parties to push through the legislation.

PM Modi lauds Amit Shah

Minutes after the bill was passed, PM Modi took to Twitter to express his delight and lauded Home Minister Amit Shah for the same.

Delighted that the Lok Sabha has passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 after a rich and extensive debate. I thank the various MPs and parties that supported the Bill. This Bill is in line with India’s centuries old ethos of assimilation and belief in humanitarian values. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2019

READ | Paresh Rawal equates Owaisi's bill-tearing move to former Pak PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

READ | After 12-hr debate, Lok Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill with 311 'Ayes', 80 'Noes'

Opposition calls CAB 'unconstitutional'

Earlier on Monday, the discussion over the Bill led to a tussle between the BJP and opposition parties and led by Congress, when it alleged that the Bill was against Muslims in India. Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the bill was nothing but legislation targeted at minorities of India. CPI (M) Chief Sitaram Yechury has said that this Bill is "unconstitutional and divides the people of the country"

We reject this bill of Jinnah and Savarkar's dreams. It is unconstitutional, and divides our people. We will continue to fight against it in all possible forums. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) December 9, 2019

The CAB seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014.

READ | Delhi: Bill introduced to extend reservation for SC/ST in LS, State Assemblies by 10 years

READ | Asaduddin Owaisi claims Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to make Muslims 'stateless'