Delhi: Bill Introduced To Extend Reservation For SC/ST In LS, State Assemblies By 10 Years

In a new development, the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, December 9. The bill, introduced by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, extends the reservation for the SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and the State Assemblies by ten years. According to Prasad, the bill has been brought as the reservation for SCs and STs will end on January 25, 2020.

Anglo-Indian community reservation bill not extended

A similar reservation for the Anglo-Indian community that was introduced in Lok Sabha and state assemblies is not being extended. The All-India Anglo-Indian Association on Sunday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the Centre’s decision to not extend the representation provided to the Anglo-Indian community in the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assemblies in states. Barry O’ Brien, the President of the Association wrote a letter in this regard to PM Modi.

CAB introduced in Lok Sabha

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was tabled and debated in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The CAB seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014. However, there is a swirling political controversy around the bill, with the Opposition calling it discriminatory and those for it dismissing the claims as 'fearmongering'. The debate also assumes another dimension in the north-east, which has witnessed significant polemics over the NRC over the last year.

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)