Congress Takes A Dig At Donald Trump's Maiden India Visit; Shares 'hiring Now' Poster

Taking a jab at PM Modi, the Congress party brought up the issue of the country's waning economy and unemployment, days before the maiden two-day visit of US President Donald Trump with his family. Mocking the extravagant preparations for Donald Trump's visit, the Congress party posted a 'job vacancy' tweet.

"69 lakh vacancies of the 2 crores promised by Modiji have been announced. Apply now. Hurry!, Congress tweeted. Sharing a sarcastic graphic, the grand old party listed "waving at the US President Donald Trump" as the job description and recalled BJP's 2014 slogan--'Acchhe Din' (Good days) as remuneration for the profile. From painting walls to capture stray dogs, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation decked up the city in Gujarat for the reception of Donald Trump, who is expected to arrive by noon on February 24. The US President will be received by PM Modi, who will begin his trip from Gujarat and leave for Delhi the next day.

READ| Govt trying to hide poverty behind wall after concealing data on economy, alleges Cong

69 lakh vacancies of the 2 cr promised by Modiji have been announced. Apply now. Hurry! #Jumla7MillionKa pic.twitter.com/4jA27gQL16 — Congress (@INCIndia) February 22, 2020

The Gujarat government is reportedly also spending roughly 80 crores on the beautification process which includes painting walls with a message of harmony between the 'world's largest and world's oldest democracies'-- India and US. Moreover, ahead of Trump's visit to the Taj Mahal on February 25, officials have stated that the water from the Ganga has been released in the Yamuna to temporarily revive the river. It was reported that over 100 crore rupees is being spent to host the US President's first India visit.

Congress mocks Trump's visit

The Congress party on Friday roped in the upcoming US Presidential 2020 election campaign to advance its attack against the government. Recalling 'Howdy, Modi!', the Congress warned of turning the visit into an election campaign for Trump. "We don’t become an active part in the elections of another country. The mistake was made in Texas earlier at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event (last September). Wrong precedents were set. Trump is being given an unprecedented welcome; there is no precedent in India for such a public reception. Modi has his characteristic style. But we should take care… this should not become an extension of the American presidential campaign," the Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said.

"We don’t have a problem if the Prime Minister wants to splurge money on his friend’s visit. Event management and festivities are fine but the entire visit should not be reduced to a PR exercise and a photo opportunity. There are outstanding issues to be addressed," he added. In retaliation, the BJP said that the Opposition is unhappy when the country's stature is heightened on a global scale. "This is a meeting of the world's largest and oldest democracies and it should be celebrated," BJP said.

READ| Economy perilously close to collapse, being attended by incompetent doctors: Chidambaram

READ| PM Modi's Surya Namaskar will strengthen his back, not economy: Randeep Surjewala