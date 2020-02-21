From Wall Painting To Capturing Dogs, India Revamps To Welcome Trump

As the United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be on an official two-day visit to India, the government is 'revamping' the country before they fly in. From building a wall in Ahmedabad to releasing approximately 14,000 litres of water in the Yamuna, the government is trying to cover up everything that may portray the country in a negative light. Trump will be arriving on February 24 and they will be starting their trip from Gujarat where PM Narendra Modi will receive them at the airport.

The wall

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will be building a half kilometre, four-foot wall along the road that connects Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad. The purpose of the wall is to hide the approximate 500 kutch houses in the Dev Saran or the Saraniyavaas slum area.

Capturing of stray dogs

According to reports, Ahmedabad has a 'stray dog problem' and the Cattle and Dog Nuisance Control Department (CDNCD) has now been appointed to capture any stray dog or bull they see roaming around the streets.

Wall painting

The Gujarat government is reportedly also spending roughly 80 crores on the beautification process which includes painting walls with a message of harmony between the United States and India. The messages inscribed on the walls around Motera stadium which will host the mega 'Namaste Trump' event include, 'World's largest Democracy meets World's Oldest Democracy' and 'Mera Swachh Motera' along with portraits of Trump and Modi. The team of painters has been given permission to complete the entire stretch covering the Motera stadium by February 22.

Agra: Walls on the route from Kheria airport to the Taj Mahal are being painted with images of US President Donald Trump and slogans welcoming him, ahead of his visit on 24th February.

Walls opposite Motera Stadium are being painted with images of PM @narendramodi Ji and US President Donald Trump ahead of US President's visit to Gujarat.





In pictures: Artists painting road-side walls in Ahmedabad city ahead of American President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city scheduled to take place on February 24.

Ahead of Trump's visit to the Taj Mahal, officials have stated that the water from the Ganga has been released in the Yamuna to temporarily revive the river.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed at Taj Mahal has stated that monkeys will not be an issue during Trump's expected visit to the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Speaking to ANI, Brij Bhushan, a CISF commander said, "For the last six months, it has been seen that inside the Taj Mahal the monkeys are not creating a lot of issues. And on the day when US President Trump is visiting the monument, there will not be a large presence of people and chances of monkeys creating problems will be even lesser."

