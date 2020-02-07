PM Modi's Surya Namaskar Will Strengthen His Back, Not Economy: Randeep Surjewala

Congress party's national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter on Friday and mocked PM Modi's response to Rahul Gandhi, highlighting the issue of unemployment again. This comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that youth will hit PM Modi for the decline in the number of jobs after 6 months and PM Modi responded to it by saying that he will exercise and strengthen his back. Surjewala responding to PM Modi said that he only cares about his back and not the economy.

Randeep Singh Sujrewala on PM Modi's response to Rahul Gandhi

Randeep Singh Sujrewlaa tweeted in Hindi, "Saheb, Surya Namaskar will strengthen your back but will not remove unemployment by strengthening the economy… They care about the back, not the economy and poor employment."

साहेब, सूर्य नमस्कार से पीठ तो मज़बूत करेंगे पर अर्थव्यवस्था मज़बूत करके बेरोज़गारी दूर नहीं करेंगे...



उन्हें फ़िक्र पीठ की है,

पिटती अर्थव्यवस्था व जाते रोज़गार की नही। — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 7, 2020

Rahul Gandhi's comments on PM Modi

Slamming the government over job creation and the state of the economy, Rahul Gandhi had said, "Ye jo Narendra Modi bhashan de raha hai, 6 mahine baad ye ghar se bahar nahi nikal payega. Hindustan ke yuva isko aisa danda marenge, isko samjha denge ki Hindustan ke yuva ko rozgar diye bina ye desh aage nahi badh sakta."

('This Narendra Modi, the speech he is giving, After six months, he will not be able to step out of his house. The youth of this country will hit him with a stick. They will make him realise that India cannot progress without employment for the youth of this country.')

PM Modi's response to Rahul Gandhi

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Thursday, PM Modi gave a response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Danda remark." He said, "I was hearing the remark made by one of the Congress leaders that I will be lathi-charged within few months. I have been "Gaali proof" after hearing so much abuse. Now, I will do Surya Namaskar for six months and toughen myself up to bear the blows. I am humbled that they have announced it beforehand so now I will exercise and make myself fit for it."

