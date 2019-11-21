Congress To Convene Legislature Party Meeting In Mumbai On November 22

Amidst the ongoing talks for the government formation in Maharashtra, the Congress party, as per sources, summoned all its MLAs for a legislative party meeting at 4 pm on Thursday, November 21. The meeting will be conducted by the select group leaders and all the MLAs are ordered to attend the meeting in Mumbai. This comes after a marathon of meetings between the parties to decide upon the alliance and a common minimum program.

The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'

This comes after the sources revealed the likely name of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance. According to the information provided by sources, Sena's suggested name for the alliance was 'Maha Shiv Aghadi'. However, the likely name of the alliance would be 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', similar to the Maha Aghadi (NCP-Congress) alliance. Sources also report that the final announcement will be made by the alliance on November 22, regarding the alliance and the terms.

Read: Congress big winner in Maharashtra? Cong-Sena-NCP decide on '14-14-11' ministerial formula: Sources

Maha govt by December?

Earlier in the day, sources reported that all three parties along with the Independent MLAs supporting them (total - 170 MLAs) will stake claim to form the next Maharashtra government in the first week of December. Moreover, sources report that Shiv Sena has been given the CM post for the full term, with two deputy CMs - one from NCP, one from Congress. These developments happened after marathon meetings between NCP-Congress, in which Sonia Gandhi greenlighted the alliance after meeting with NCP Supremo.

Read: Maharashtra: Congress-NCP likely to hold meeting over govt formation crisis in Delhi

The ministerial formula of the alliance

Sources have revealed the ministry allotment procedure among the new alliance between the three parties. It is said that Shiv Sena which has 56 MLAs and the NCP with 54 MLAs will get 14 ministries each while the Congress with 44 MLAs will get 11. Sources also reported that senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan is like to be made Deputy Chief Minister.

Read: Raut exudes confidence that formation of Govt in Maharashtra will happen soon

Ideology Compromise?

As per sources, the Congress and NCP are likely to impose conditions on the Shiv Sena over its Hindutva agenda, allegedly on issues such as Ram temple in Ayodhya and the demand for bestowing Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar. Sonia Gandhi has also allegedly turned down NCP's demand for rotational CM, while Sena is insisting that Uddhav Thackeray be made CM for the full term. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addressed a press briefing on Thursday morning and said that Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena will soon reach a conclusion and a government will be formed in the State under the leadership of Shiv Sena.

Read: Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar on Maharashtra government formation