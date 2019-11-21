Congress Big Winner? Cong-Sena-NCP Decide On '14-14-11' Ministerial Formula: Sources

After sources on Thursday reported that Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress along with the Independent MLAs supporting them (total - 170 MLAs) will stake claim to form the next Maharashtra government in the first week of December, sources have also revealed the ministry allotment procedure among the three parties. It is said that Shiv Sena which has 56 MLAs and the NCP with 54 MLAs will get 14 ministries each while the Congress with 44 MLAs will get 11. Sources also reported that senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan is like to be made Deputy Chief Minister.

Big developments after marathon meetings

Moreover, sources report that Shiv Sena has been given the CM post for the full term, with two deputy CMs - one from NCP, one from Congress. These developments happened after marathon meetings between NCP-Congress, in which Sonia Gandhi greenlit the alliance after meeting with NCP Supremo.

Ideology Compromise?

As per sources, the Congress and NCP are likely to impose conditions on the Shiv Sena over its Hindutva agenda, allegedly on issues such as Ram temple in Ayodhya and the demand for bestowing Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar. Sonia Gandhi has also allegedly turned down NCP's demand for rotational CM, while Sena is insisting that Uddhav Thackeray be made CM for the full term.

'Maharashtra govt will soon be formed under Sena leadership'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addressed a press briefing on Thursday morning on the ongoing political tussle in Maharashtra government formation. Raut said that all the three parties, Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena will soon reach a conclusion and a government will be formed in the State under the leadership of Shiv Sena.

BJP-Shiv Sena fallout

The BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands. Both parties are eyeing to form the next government separately in Maharashtra -which is currently under President's rule. While the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress is still in talks to finalise the Common minimum programme to form an alliance, the BJP has vowed that it will form the next government. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56), while the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ).

