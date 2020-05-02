Cong's Sanjay Nirupam Alleges 'slow Pace Of Coronavirus Testing' In Maharashtra

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday alleged that the pace of testing for Coronavirus is slow in Maharashtra. The former parliamentarian's claims come after Maharashtra reported 1,008 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike so far. Nirupam also asserted that the government should consider assisting migrants and also restart MSME and service sectors.

Sanjay Nirupam alleges 'slow testing'

In his tweets, the Congress strongman opined that inspite of the second phase of lockdown coming to an end, 1008 positive cases in Maharashtra and 751 cases in Mumbai has been reported on Friday. He also mentioned that slums in the city being Coronavirus hotspots is 'worrisome'.

"While Maharashtra has reported 1008 coronavirus positive cases, 751 cases have been found in Mumbai. This record breaking figure came when second phase of lockdown period is about to end. What is worrisome is that most of Mumbai's hotspots are settlements and slums. Testing for Coronavirus is also slow."

Earlier, he urged the government to assist the migrants who are waiting to go home.

"The lockdown has been extended again for two weeks, it was obvious. But in the meantime, the government should also pay attention to the concerns that have arisen. For example, it should allow migrant laborers to go to their villages. The work of MSME, Service Sector and manufacturering (big industry) should start again slowly."

Maharashtra's red, orange and green zones

Earlier, the Centre released the list of COVID zones, red (130), orange (284) and green (319). Maharashtra has 14 classified red zones, 16 orange zones and 6 green zones. Red zones in Maharashtra are — Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon and Mumbai Suburban. On the other hand, with no new cases for 21 days — Osmanabad, Washim, Sindhudurg, Gondi, Gadhchiroli and Wardha fall under green zones.

