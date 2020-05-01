Maharashtra Sees Highest Single-day Spike With 1008 COVID-19 New Cases, 26 Deaths

As the Centre extends the nationwide lockdown till May 17, lifting several restrictions, Maharashtra on Friday witnessed 1008 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases with 26 deaths. Mumbai itself amounts to 751 new cases and 5 new deaths. The state's Coronavirus tally stands at 11,506 cases with 485 deaths - (Mumbai - 7812 cases, 295 deaths).

Maharashtra: 1008 new cases

Mumbai tops Coronavirus tally

The financial capital of the state has been the worst affected district in the entire country, registering over a hundred cases per day. BMC has set up 1076 containment zones throughout Mumbai since the rise in the number of cases. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - recording 388 cases with 18 deaths. The Centre's inter-ministerial team has visited several areas of Mumbai's containment zones and has recommended adding more isolation beds as the number cases rise in Mumbai.

Maharashtra partially opens 'orange & green zones'

While CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that the state government will partially resumption of economic activities from April 20 in Green and Orange zones, the government had to rollback the partial relaxation in Pune and Mumbai as COVID cases soared. Moreover, the Maharashtra government has stated that there was no possibility of lifting the lockdown in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Pune Metropolitan Region after May 3, when the national lockdown is set to end. After the MHA allowed the movement of migrants across states, the state government issued SoP for the same.

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. The government also shut all educational institutions and postponed all exams, except the 10 & 12th board exams. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts.