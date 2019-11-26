Constitution Day: A Look Back Into History - Here's Why India Celebrates On Nov 26

November 26 has a historical significance. The Indian Constitution was adopted on this day 70 years ago in 1949. Thereafter, it came into force on January 26, 1950. The country is celebrating Constitution Day also known as Samvidhan Diwas to mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.

The Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in drafting the Constitution. Declaration regarding the same was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2015 — 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The framework for governance

The Samvidhan or the Indian Constitution is the supreme law in India, and it lays down the framework to uphold the structures, duties, political codes, procedures and powers to be followed by various bodies and institutions in the country. The Constitution also dictates the directive principles, fundamental rights and duties of Indian citizens. The Constitution, drafted by a Constituent Assembly and not a Parliamentary Assembly, is the longest written constitution in the world. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chairman of the Constitution drafting committee, is also called its chief architect.

The Indian Constitution mentions that India is a Secular, Sovereign, Socialist, Democratic Republic. It also provides fundamental rights, equality, liberty, and justice to citizens. The original copy of the Constitution is preserved in a helium-case in the Parliament House in New Delhi. The words ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ were added to the Constitution in the year 1976 post the emergency.

The West Bengal assembly will hold special sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday to mark the 70 years of adoption of the Constitution, Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Monday. The sessions will be addressed by Biman Banerjee and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This will be for the first time that the governor and the chief minister share a dais amid the tussle between them. The sessions will be addressed by several eminent dignitaries including former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, former West Bengal governor, and national security advisor M K Narayanan. The winter session of the state Assembly will start on November 29.

Govt launches fundamental duties awareness campaign

The Government of India is all set to launch a campaign on the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on November 26. The campaign would be centered around spreading awareness among the youth about fundamental duties as stated in the constitution. During the Conference of Governors in New Delhi, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed hope that all Governors and Lieutenant Governors will play a major role in creating awareness among masses on the occasion of the Constitution Day.

