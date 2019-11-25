Sena MPs Meet Sonia Gandhi, Say 'will Boycott Session To Commemorate Constitution Day'

Shiv Sena MPs on Monday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and told her that they will not be part of the joint sitting of Parliament called to commemorate the Constitution Day. Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar said the party MPs met Gandhi and also conveyed that the party will be with the opposition to protest against the political developments in Maharashtra. The government is celebrating ''Constitution Day'' or ''Samvidhan Diwas'' on Tuesday in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.

Delhi: Shiv Sena MPs Anil Desai, Gajanan Kirtikar, Arvind Sawant & Rahul Shewale met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/0mdE0KmKGu — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

Earlier, sources said that the Congress party might boycott Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. This came after former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi questioned the governmnet over "democracy", hinting at developments in Maharashtra. Though Rahul Gandhi was not present in the Lok Sabha in the first week of the winter session, he on Monday attended the session and said that there has been a 'Murder of Democracy'.

Maha Vikas Aghadi's show of strength

The NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena on Monday demonstrated a massive show of strength at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai. In the meeting, all leaders and MLAs of NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress took an oath in the presence of media. Administering the oath, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad urged the leaders to stand up and pledge to be with the alliance. Earlier, in the show of strength, Congress Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, assured that thay have the support of 162 MLAs and that their Maha Vikas Aghadi will work together against the motives of BJP.

In the oath, the leaders said: "I swear that under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray & Sonia Gandhi, I will be honest to my party. I won't get lured by anything. I will not do anything which will benefit BJP."

Fadnavis becomes CM, Ajit Pawar Deputy CM

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of few other NCP MLAs, all of them believed to be with him was present at the party meet with Sharad Pawar on Sunday evening. Distancing itself from Ajit Pawar's decision Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place. Meanwhile, the SC reserved its verdict after hearing the arguments of both sides on the petition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis.

This development came after almost a month-long drama in which all the parties were given a chance by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra, failing which President Rule was imposed. The election result in the state gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti, which had a fallout over the CM post. BJP won 105 seats and Sena 56 seats. The NCP bagged 54 seats and the Congress won 44 seats.

