'Convalescent Plasma Therapy Effective If Given To Patient On Time': Delhi Health Minister

On Friday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain offered clarification on AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria's analysis of the effectiveness of the convalescent plasma therapy. According to Jain, Dr. Guleria meant that plasma therapy was not effective after an advanced stage of the infection. Jain stressed that this therapy was effective if given on time, especially before the patient needs a ventilator. Previously, the Delhi Health Minister had credited the convalescent plasma therapy for saving his life, after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus on June 17. Currently, there are 10,348 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi while 1,27,124 patients have been discharged and 4059 deaths have been reported.

The Delhi Health Minister remarked, "He did not say that plasma therapy was not effective. He said that it is not effective after an advanced stage of the infection. If given on time, before the patient needs a ventilator, then it is effective."

Read: COVID-19: Recovered Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad Donates Plasma

Randomized control trial at AIIMS

A day earlier, the AIIMS Director observed that convalescent plasma therapy was not very effective in reducing the fatality risk in COVID-19 patients. He was referring to the initial analysis of the randomized control trial conducted on two groups of 15 patients each at the AIIMS. While one group received standard treatment protocol, the other group received convalescent plasma therapy along with standard treatment.

However, the findings showed that the mortality was similar in both groups. At the same time, Dr Guleria stressed that more evidence was necessary to come to any conclusion. Although he acknowledged that the plasma therapy did not cause any harm to the patient, the AIIMS director called for its prudent use.

Read: AIIMS, Rishikesh Begins Plasma Therapy For COVID-19 Patients

Health Ministry protocol

As per the Clinical Management Protocol issued by the Ministry of Health, convalescent plasma therapy can be considered in patients with a moderate disease whose oxygen requirement is increasing despite the use of steroids. While considering this line of treatment, ABO compatibility, and matching of the donor plasma are some of the prerequisites. Moreover, the recipients should be monitored for several hours after the transfusion for any adverse events. The use of convalescent therapy should be avoided in patients with IgA deficiency or immunoglobulin allergy. The prescribed dosage is variable ranging from 4 to 13 ml/kg.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Marks Highest Single-day Spike; Total Tally Over 20 Lakh