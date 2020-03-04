The Debate
Mumbai Cop Helps Student Reach Exam Centre On Time, Internet Lauds 'delightful Gesture'

General News

The generosity of the Mumbai police has won the internet after the cops helped a student who was getting late for her SSCC Board Examination Center.

Mumbai

The generosity of the Mumbai police has won the internet after the cops helped a student who was getting late for her SSCC Board Examination Center. The Mumbai Police helped the student reach the examination centre on time as she was getting late. The traffic cop asked the student if she had an exam. When the student nodded, the policeman helped her reach her exam centre by stopping a rickshaw for her. He also wished her good luck for the exam. Mumbai police's post went viral and received massive appreciation from netizens. 

Netizens praise the generosity

A user who witnessed the heartwarming incident tweeted, "Witnessed the sweetest, kindest act today. At Khat Station there’s always a long queue for Rickshaws. A few students nervously waited while going through their notes. You know how last-minute glances like these are important." The generosity of the Mumbai police has now caught the attention of many. Many Twitter users have discussed and praised it.

