Mumbai Cop Helps Student Reach Exam Centre On Time, Internet Lauds 'delightful Gesture'

The generosity of the Mumbai police has won the internet after the cops helped a student who was getting late for her SSCC Board Examination Center. The Mumbai Police helped the student reach the examination centre on time as she was getting late. The traffic cop asked the student if she had an exam. When the student nodded, the policeman helped her reach her exam centre by stopping a rickshaw for her. He also wished her good luck for the exam. Mumbai police's post went viral and received massive appreciation from netizens.

First day of exam has its own share of challenges. We are happy to have been able to help a student in overcoming at least one of them!



Mumbai Police sends best wishes to all the students appearing for SSC Board Exams starting today. #AllTheBest #sscexams @MisterRatty pic.twitter.com/vBut2QVOkk — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 3, 2020

Netizens praise the generosity

A user who witnessed the heartwarming incident tweeted, "Witnessed the sweetest, kindest act today. At Khat Station there’s always a long queue for Rickshaws. A few students nervously waited while going through their notes. You know how last-minute glances like these are important." The generosity of the Mumbai police has now caught the attention of many. Many Twitter users have discussed and praised it.

A @MumbaiPolice traffic cop noticed this and asked the student if she had exams today, the student promptly nodded. He asked her to step out of the line, stopped a rickshaw for her and sent her away with a “Good luck for your exams!” saving her valuable time. — Rahull Raut (@MisterRatty) March 3, 2020

Mumbai Police 🥰- expect such delightful gestures. — LT (@LarchungT) March 3, 2020

Nowadays @MumbaiPolice seems to be more public-friendly... So let's take a moment and appreciate our cops and hope they continue to take such small initiatives and help to build our nation. Well done🙏 — Mumbaikar Bhau (@MumbaikarB) March 3, 2020

Without your protection and help our lives would be close to impossible, Thank you @MumbaiPolice is the best! — CloudStrife (@CloudSt40753107) March 3, 2020

