NCP's Praful Patel Preaches Lessons From AAP's Delhi Win For Upcoming Navi Mumbai Polls

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel has given his take on the recently concluded Delhi elections. Patel stated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was able to win the elections because of focussing on real issues that affect people on an everyday basis.

READ: Nawab Malik: Kejriwal's Dedication To Work Made AAP Win Delhi Election

Patel backs AAP's schemes

Speaking at an NCP event on Sunday, Patel said, "In the Delhi polls, BJP tried to polarise the environment. It was very difficult for the AAP to win but they got a majority because they focused on water, electricity, health and education. Speaking in the context of the upcoming Navi Mumbai polls, Patel added, "AAP has given good facilities in the government hospitals in Delhi, just like private hospitals. Similarly, they have raised the standards of government schools. If we do the same thing here in Mumbai then it will be good for us."

In the Delhi Assembly elections that took place in February, AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats with the BJP winning the remaining eight seats.

Patel also spoke on the violence in Delhi which took place last week and said that the country knew who the instigators of the violence were. He added that this was the first time that violence of this kind that broken out in the national capital since Independence. More than 40 people died in the Delhi riots, with multiple protests continuing throughout the week.

READ: AAP Eyeing UP Polls After Thumping Victory In Delhi Elections

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of people who died in the violence. He said that 5 lakh will be provided in cases of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries and Rs 20,000 for a minor injury.

Additionally, the Delhi government has offered Rs 25,000 ex-gratia to the people whose houses have been burnt down by rioters. As the situation in violence-hit north-east Delhi improved, the prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC were relaxed for four hours on Saturday.

READ: Delhi Polls: EC Declares Results For All 70 Seats; AAP Bags 62 Seats, BJP Wins 8

READ: Centre Gives In-principle Nod To Doon-Delhi Elevated Expressway