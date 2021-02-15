COP26 President Alok Sharma Arrives In New Delhi To 'develop UK-India Climate Partnership'

Alok Sharma, the President of 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) on February 15 arrived in New Delhi on a two-day visit for climate discussions with Indian leaders. Sharma will be meeting the senior ministers during his brief trip along with the leaders from business and civil society to discuss elevating the UK-India climate partnership and preparing for a more successful COP26 summit scheduled for later this year, said a statement from British High Commission in New Delhi.

This is also Alok Sharma’s first visit to Asia as COP President where he is reportedly expected to welcome India’s major progress on climate action as well as clean energy transition. Sharma will also be underlining the global leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in setting up the International Solar Alliance (ISA) along with the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). CDRI is also co-chaired by the United Kingdom.

The British High Commission statement also said that India’s expertise will even be valuable in regards to global discussions on a clean energy transition as part of COP preparations. Alok Sharma, COP26 President will also highlight the opportunities in the low carbon economy while celebrating the existing commitments to achieve net-zero emissions and encouraging influential business to promote the developing movement of corporate climate action throughout their sector and supply chain. Sharma will be meeting the civil society including experts and young thinkers to discuss the challenges and possible solutions to climate change.

Read - Javadekar Holds 'fruitful Discussion' With COP26 President; Shares India's Climate Action

Read - Emma Watson, Ellie Goulding Join Women's Movement Seeking Representation In Climate Talks

COP26 President’s visit signals step-change

Moreover, Alok Sharma’s visit to New Delhi signals a step-change in the momentum of the COP26 preparations and also reinstates his ambition to organise an inclusive negotiating process that incorporates the suggestions of all the nations. "When it comes to climate action, India is a key partner and a global leader. Together we can make change happen - delivering real progress on reducing emissions and building global commitments. The UK and India are already a joint force for good against climate change, and we look forward to strengthening this partnership in the run-up to COP26 and beyond," the statement said.

"Alok Sharma's visit is the latest step in protecting our planet by making COP26 a success and will further develop the UK-India climate partnership on clean and resilient development. Hearing from the Indian government first hand, as well as civil society and business will be essential in informing the approach of the UK Presidency as we work towards a comprehensive, ambitious and balanced outcome at COP26," said Alex Ellis CMG, High Commissioner to India.

Read - UK Hits Target: Giving At Least 1 Vaccine Shot To 15 Million

Read - UK Variant Of COVID-19 Is Probably More Lethal, Scientists Say