Javadekar Holds 'fruitful Discussion' With COP26 President; Shares India's Climate Action

Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday announced that he had held a fruitful discussion with UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) President Alok Sharma, where the duo had discussed various issues including India's climate action.

The COP26 President also took to Twitter to talk about India's 'impressive' climate action, stating that he was looking forward to virtually hosting India for the ambitious G7 Climate & Energy Ministerial this summer.

India's efforts in battling climate change

Last year, amid the Coronavirus pandemic, India had hosted the G20 summit virtually where Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the nation's achievements in fighting climate change. "I am glad to share that India is not only meeting the Paris Agreement targets but also exceeding them. India has taken concrete action in many areas. We have made LED light popular, which saves 38 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year. Smoke-free kitchens have been provided to 80 million households through our Ujwala scheme, this is among the largest clean energy drives globally," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister had also brought the forum's attention to India's initiative to end the use of single-use plastic. He also spoke about the country's growing forest cover while adding that India aims to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030. "We will meet our goal of 175 gigawatts of renewable energy well before the target of 2022. Now we are taking a big step ahead by seeking to achieve 450 gigawatts by 2030," PM Modi said while revealing how the International Solar Alliance (ISA) initiated by India was among the fastest-growing international organizations with 88 signatories.

"We plan to mobilize billions of dollars, thousands of stakeholders and promote research and development in renewable energy. The ISA will contribute to reducing carbon footprints," he had stated.

