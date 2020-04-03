Congress Slams Tablighi Jamaat Members For Misbehaving With Coronavirus Health Workers

As the Nizamuddin Markaz-linked Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the country, Congress's Jitin Prasada has lashed out on the attendees and members of Tablighi Jammat. Taking to Twitter on Friday, he shared a statement by doctors of a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, saying that the Jammat members are "degrading themselves."

Earlier, reports came in from various hospitals where Jamaat members and attendees of Markaz have been quarantined that they are allegedly misbehaving, moreover intentionally spitting increasing the risk of spread of the deadly novel virus.

Shame on these jamaat members who are further degrading themselves by attacking and misbehaving with the courageous medical professionals who are risking their lives to save them. pic.twitter.com/JvkAaTOIcV — Jitin Prasada (@JitinPrasada) April 3, 2020

Tablighi Jamaat had in mid-March organised the Markaz event in Delhi's Nizamuddin mosque and hosted around 2000 people amid Coronavirus outbreak. The Nizamuddin West area emerged as a hotspot of COVID 19 spread, days 24 people who attended the congregation tested positive, leading to a nationwide tracing of the attendees.

Nizamuddin Markaz chief Maulana Saad issues statement: 'Not underground, framing response'

Maulana Saad's statement

Issuing the first statement on Thursday on behalf of Nizamuddin Markaz Tablighi Jamaat's chief Maulana Saad, his lawyer said that he has not gone underground and urged the attendees to help the administration. Tablighi Jamaat had in mid-March organised the Markaz event in Delhi's Nizamuddin mosque and hosted around 2000 people amid Coronavirus outbreak. The Nizamuddin West area emerged as a hotspot of COVID 19 spread, days 24 people who attended the congregation tested positive, leading to a nationwide tracing of the attendees.

40 Nizamuddin Markaz Attendees Traced In Haryana; 4 Test Positive, Rest Quarantined

Quashing conspiracy allegations against Tablighi Jamaat, he said: "These are not correct news about Tablighi Jamaat. We told the truth to the people. Whatever were our drawbacks is a different topic, but the country knows how Tablighi Jammat functions. I request wherever you are - people related to Jammat, if you are in any mosque across India, go and report, help the administration. Police are trying to trace you, you are not required to misbehave with them. It is our duty to inform them, write it and hand it over to the Police to the Doctor. Don't be afraid. This disease is a threat to you and your family."



Regarding Markaz event that has increased the spread of the novel virus, Maulana Saad's lawyer said that Notice has been issued on April 1 to Maulana Saad and FIR has been filed. He said that Maulana Saad will give a response as soon as possible.

COVID-19: MHA reveals '2137 Markaz attendees quarantined across India'; 1746 in Nizamuddin