Amid Coronavirus Scare, Masks And Sanitizers Declared Essential Commodities Temporarily

General News

Amid novel Coronavirus scare across India, Ministry of Consumer Affairs & Public distribution declared masks & sanitizers as Essential commodities temporarily

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

Amid the novel Coronavirus scare across India, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and Public distribution on Friday declared masks (2-ply and 3-ply surgical masks, N95 masks) and sanitizers as Essential Commodities temporarily. 

READ | France bans gathering of more than 100 people amid coronavirus scare

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs website, at present, there are seven (7) commodities scheduled under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955  (EC Act) as essential.

  1. Drugs;
  2. Fertilizer: inorganic, organic, or mixed;
  3. Foodstuffs, including edible oilseeds and oils;
  4. Hank yarn made wholly from cotton;
  5. Petroleum and petroleum products;
  6. Raw jute and jute textile;
  7. (i) seeds of food-crops and seeds of fruits  and vegetables;

           (ii) seeds of cattle fodder; and

           (iii) jute seeds;

           (iv) cotton seed

The Essential Commodities Act, 1955 was enacted to ensure the easy availability of essential commodities to consumers and to protect them from exploitation by unscrupulous traders.

READ | Iran: Security forces to clear streets within 24 hours to curb coronavirus spread

Coronavirus cases in India rise to 81

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has risen to 81, including 16 Italians, said officials of the Health Ministry on Friday. These include 64 Indians, 16 Italians, a Canadian as well as one Indian national who died on Tuesday night, said Health Secretary Luv Agarwal.

6 Maharashtrian cities to shut theatres, gyms, swimming pools

The Maharashtra government on Friday ordered the closure of cinema theatres, gymnasiums, swimming pools, and public parks in cities of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 30. The closure order will come into effect from Friday midnight.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, announcing that the government has invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 to tackle the virus outbreak. Schools and colleges in Pune and neighbouring twin industrial towns of Pimpri and Chinchwad will remain closed till further orders.

READ | Ukraine to close borders to foreigners for two weeks amid coronavirus scare

READ | People should not be paranoid about Coronavirus: Dr. Ramakanta Panda

First Published:

