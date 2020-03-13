France Bans Gathering Of More Than 100 People Amid Coronavirus Scare

The French Prime Minister has recently banned meetings and gatherings of more than 100 people amid coronavirus scare. The ban on gatherings has been reduced from the previous official limit of 1,000. France has 2,876 reported cases with 61 total deaths. The decision was taken by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe in light of the growing crisis.

Measures for the sake of France

According to reports, while making the announcement Philippe said that its aim was to try and slow down the progress of the disease. He added that the authorities wanted to prevent the further circulating of the coronavirus. The head of the French Government while making the announcement accepted that the new limit on gatherings would be problematic for cinemas and theatres as well as large family gatherings like weddings and funerals.

To this, he added that the measure was to protect the health of the French during this time when the virus was rapidly spreading. According to reports, Philippe also defended the government's decision to go ahead with the upcoming first round in the French municipal elections. Philippe claimed that after talking to experts, it had been determined that two rounds of elections could be held safely and carefully.

The deadly coronavirus that began in China's Wuhan province has been officially named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation. While the majority of reported cases are still present in mainland China, the virus has spread to multiple countries around the world and infected 1,39,004 people worldwide. The death toll from the virus stands at 5,116 worldwide.

Australia bans mass gatherings.

The Australian government has advised citizens against mass gatherings of more than 500 people after the chief medical officer told the leaders of the Council of Australian Government (COAG) that all mass gatherings should be cancelled in the country. According to reports, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the step is a precautionary measure to minimise the impact of Coronavirus on Australian citizens' health.