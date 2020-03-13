The Debate
Ukraine To Close Borders To Foreigners For Two Weeks Amid Coronavirus Scare

Rest of the World News

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry on Friday announced that his country will close down its borders for foreigners for 2 weeks, will come into effect in 48 hrs.

Ukraine

Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday announced that his country will close down its borders for foreigners for two weeks. According to reports, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danylov said the latest measure will come into effect in 48 hours. Oleksiy Danylov also asked Ukrainian citizens to limit their overseas travels and said that those already abroad will be able to return home but will have to undergo an observation procedure. 

Read: UK Announces Paid Sick Leaves For Employees In Self-isolation Amid Coronavirus Dread

According to reports, Ukraine has so far reported three cases of coronavirus, of which two patients tested positive on March 12. All coronavirus patients in the country have been kept under observation and are currently isolated, the health ministry had said. According to reports, the first COVID-19 case in Ukraine was reported in February after a man with his wife travelled from Italy to Romania and then to his home country by car. The couple tested positive of coronavirus on March 3 and were quarantined. 

Read: Germany Promises ‘unlimited’ Credit To Companies Hit By Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus outbreak

The world is scrambling to battle the coronavirus outbreak as the pandemic has claimed more than 5,000 lives globally. The COVID-19 has infected over 1,38,000 people across the world since the disease first broke out in December last year. According to reports, the new coronavirus originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Italy on Friday became the second country after China to report more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths.  

Read: Amid Coronavirus, Clean Your Apple Products With These Methods To Avoid Damage

As per reports, many countries across the world have put restrictions on non-essential travelling, with some sealing their borders completely. The World Health Organisation had said that 132 countries and territories have reported coronavirus cases so far, of which 55 countries have reported 10 or fewer cases. According to WHO, there are still 77 countries and territories that have not reported any cases of coronavirus. 

Read: Japan Approves Bill To Give PM Shinzo Abe Emergency Powers To Tackle Coronavirus

(Image credit: AP)

First Published:
COMMENT
