Coronavirus Outbreak: Mongolia Confirms First Case Of Deadly Epidemic

On March 10, authorities in Mongolia announced their first case of coronavirus. As per reports, the first case is a French national that had been working in the country. After being confirmed, the French national became the first case of coronavirus that has spread across the globe and infected more than 100,000 people worldwide.

According to reports, the National Emergency Commission announced in a statement that the patient had travelled to Mongolia from France and had come through Moscow. The authorities have identified 42 people who had met with the patient and an additional 120 individuals who had come close to the patient.

As per reports, the patient works for Badrakh Energy in southern Dornogovi province and is currently in stable condition. The commission also added that Mongolia has suspended all local travel in Dornogovi province. The first coronavirus case in Mongolia comes despite stringent border and travel controls imposed by Ulaanbaatar to keep out the virus.

Mongolia has also halted border crossings from China, where the deadly coronavirus originated. As per reports, Mongolia has also imposed travel bans on people from Japan and Soth Korea until March 11. Mongolia has also suspended schools through end-March. Mongolian President Battulga Khaltmaa and other government officials who had visited China decided to self-quarantine themselves as a precautionary measure.

Panama declares first case

On March 9, Panama's Health Minister Rosario Turner during a news conference announced Panama's first case of coronavirus. The 40-year-old patient is believed to have contracted the disease during her trip to Spain. The patient is currently in isolation. Spain has reported 1,231 cases and 30 deaths.

The coronavirus death toll globally has recently crossed the 4,000 mark. 4,027 people globally have died because of the deadly coronavirus. Most of the cases and deaths are still in mainland China but the situation in China seems to be stabilizing there with reports indicating only 19 new cases on March 9. That is a marked improvement compared to just a month ago where there were more than 2,000 cases reported daily.

On the other hand, the outbreak seems to be worsening globally in places like Italy, the US and Germany. Italy has in total reported 9,172 positive cases with the death toll at 463. Germany has declared 1,224 positive coronavirus cases but the death toll remains at 2. The United States, on the other hand, has reported 708 total cases with 27 deaths.

