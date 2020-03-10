Kerala Administration Strengthens Surveillance As Coronavirus Cases Increase

After six more persons have tested positive for Coronavirus, Kerala's administration is strengthening its surveillance, stated Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. The six people include a 3-year-old boy, who had travelled to Italy with his parents and returned to Kerala.

Speaking to the media, the health minister said, "We have strengthened the surveillance after 6 positive cases since yesterday. In the state, we have 1116 persons under observation out of whom, 976 persons are under home quarantine while 149 people are in hospitals. This includes people with symptoms as well."

She further added, "In Pathanamthitta, we began the contact tracing at around 6 am. 270 persons are under the primary contact of positive patients. The number of high-risk contacts are 95. 6 people have come to hospitals in Pathanamthitta. The number of secondary contacts is 449."

India's Coronavirus count rises

On Monday, the government revealed that positive cases of the novel Coronavirus in India had soared up to 47 after two new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Pune. Apart from this, 15 people are under observation for the virus in Maharashtra, however, no positive cases have been detected yet. Out of the 47, 44 are active cases, the initial three which were reported from Kerala have been treated and discharged. The health ministry has advised people against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Coronavirus outbreak

According to the latest reports, Coronavirus has claimed more than 4,000 lives across the globe and has infected over 110,000 people since it first broke out in December 2019. While most of the cases are from Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicentre of the outbreak), other countries like Iran, Italy, Japan, and the Philippines have also reported huge death tolls related to the novel Coronavirus.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across 90 countries since December 2019. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has officially named the virus as COVID-19.

