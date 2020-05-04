India's Coronavirus Cases Stand At 42,533 With 1,373 Deaths; 1.17 Million Samples Tested

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that the total number of Coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 42,533 while the death toll has increased to 1,373, in the latest update. Maharashtra has reported 12,974 cases and 548 deaths due to Coronavirus, the highest across the country.

According to the ministry's latest update, issued on Monday morning, 11,707 people have also either recovered or have been discharged from the hospital, in an encouraging sign as the country enters the third phase of lockdown.

READ: China Hid Coronavirus Outbreak's Severity To Hoard Supplies: US Homeland Security Report

Testing continues to increase

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has reported that 1,107,233 samples have been tested across the county.

On April 29, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) permitted the inter-state movement of stranded persons in the country. This was done to enable migrant workers, students, pilgrims, tourists who have been stranded in different parts of India to return to their home state. As per the guidelines issued by the MHA, all state governments were directed to designate nodal officers and develop standard protocols for receiving and sending such stranded persons. The nodal authorities shall register the stranded persons within their state or Union Territory.

READ: Migrant Labour Will Go Free; Centre To Pay 85%, States 15%: Subramanian Swamy 'clarifies'

Meanwhile, Union Health Minsiter, Dr. Harsh Vardhan stated that India's mortality rate is the lowest in the world. Dr. Harsh Vardhan stated that India's mortality rate of COVID-19 is 3.2 percent with over 10,000 coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease yet. "Today more than 10,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged. Those still admitted at hospitals are on the road to recovery. If in last 14 days doubling rate was 10.5 days, then today it is around 12 days," the Minister told ANI after visiting Lady Hardinge Hospital. "Our mortality rate of 3.2 per cent is the lowest in the world," he added.

READ: Congress To Bear Train Travel Cost For Migrant Workers; Sonia Attacks Govt & Rail Ministry

READ: Bihar Govt Classifies COVID-19 Hit Districts Into Only Red & Orange Zones; No Greens