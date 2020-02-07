WHO: World Facing Chronic Shortage Of Protective Equipment Amid Coronavirus Dread

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, the World Health Organisation Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said on February 7 that world is currently facing a 'chronic shortage' of personal protective equipment. He further said that the organisation is currently sending testing kits, masks, gloves, respirators and other essentials to several countries. WHO director-general will also speak to Pandemic Supply Chain Network in order to find solutions and fair distribution of the equipment.

"We are sending testing kits, masks, gloves, respirators and gowns to countries in every region.



However, the world is facing a chronic shortage of personal protective equipment, as you might imagine"-@DrTedros #2019nCoV #EB146 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 7, 2020

As the novel virus claimed more than 636 people with more than 31,000 confirmed cases in China, Ghebreyesus also briefed on the Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan which estimates that the world currently needs $675 million for the next three months to invest in containing the spread of coronavirus. So far, WHO has pledged for $110 million and several donors have already shown interest. Ghebreyesus also said that the UN system is being mobilized by 'full power' in order to respond to the 2019-nCoV emergency.

China imposes new travel restrictions

While WHO also applauded the solidarity of different countries who are working to prevent further spreading of the deadly virus, Chinese authorities also resorted to increasing its measures against the novel virus. They have ordered a door-to-door inspection, and rounding up the sick and sending them to isolated warehouses. According to media reports, the extreme steps by Chinese authorities came after the city of 11 million people reported a death toll staggeringly higher than the rest of the country.

The new restrictions in the mainland came as people of Wuhan received the news of a doctor named Li Wenliang, who had first warned of the deadly virus outbreak back in December and died from the disease infection. The doctor was punished by the Chinese authorities for allegedly 'spreading false rumours' after he shared the news of the outbreak with his colleagues on a chat group and warned them to stay safe. The recent measures were a follow up of a lockdown that authorities imposed on 12 cities across China, 11 of which, including Wuhan were situated in the Hubei province.

