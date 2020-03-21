Kerala Police Demonstrate How To Break Coronavirus Chain Through 'innovative' Video

The Kerala Police recently released a video that raises awareness about the coronavirus pandemic and slowing its spread. The video is part of their ‘Break the Chain’ campaign and it is inspired by scenes from Mohanlal-starrer ‘Lucifer’. The song in the background is ‘Kadavule Pole’ from the same film, featuring Mohanlal challenging his opponents.

The video is dedicated to all the health workers and law enforcement officers who are working to slow the spread of the virus. In the video, one can see a man being empowered by a doctor an a cop to fight the infection. After sanitising his hands and wearing a mask, the man takes on the virus that he was fleeing from earlier. Since being shared on twitter, the video has received more than 11,000 views and hundreds of likes.

Excellent! Appreciate your efforts as well. It is unfortunate your subscription is so poor. Need campaign internally in the department and from the police stations. Target 3.5 Million subscription for Kerala. — Simon Mathew (@simonmatk) March 20, 2020

Don’t have to be colour coordinated like a Karan Johar movie to create an effective social media post to raise awareness. The protagonist could have worn a nice mundu though. 👏🏽 Kerala Police! — Aswathy Mavoji Joshi (@Achuji8) March 20, 2020

Innovative concept and nice direction. Storyboard aptly edited. — velayudhan vijayan (@vijayantvla1) March 21, 2020

Kerala under partial lockdown

In the wake of the surging cases of Coronavirus in the country, the Kerala government as a precautionary measure has directed all public and private sector organisations to be closed for one week in Kasargod district starting from March 21. Shops and other establishments will stay open only from 11 am to 5 pm except those that provide essential services.

Kerala government has also closed all religious sites and places of worship for two weeks in Kasargod district from March 21. All clubs, cinema theatres & other establishments that conduct social events will also remain closed for the same period.

