'Not What PM Wanted': Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Slams Janta Curfew Parades; Shows Own Restraint

The founder of biopharmaceutical giant- Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, on Sunday slammed those people for coming out on to the roads during the Janta Curfew and clearly didn't understand its point, violating social distancing. Taking to Twitter, she posted a video of a large group of people who stepped outside to show gratitude as appealed for by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Slamming such people, she questioned if they understand what social distancing means.

This is NOT what our PM ⁦@narendramodi⁩ ji wanted. Don’t they understand what social distancing means? pic.twitter.com/XR0EFMXr7s — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw had also showed her gratitude on Sunday, with restraint.

My small applause for our saviours of the COVID19 outbreak 🙏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/9mvCuuIWII — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) March 22, 2020

PM Modi's Janata Curfew

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a Janta Curfew on Sunday in the wake of the novel Coronavirus outbreak. He had appealed to citizens to maintain a combined isolation by not stepping out from their homes on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM, and paying a tribute to all essential officials like doctors, government officials, journalists, etc who were working, at 5 PM.

Coronavirus in India

In India, as many as 396 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported. Along with it, seven deaths have been reported till now. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely.

Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID 19.

The Coronavirus Crisis globally

Presently, there are around 336,075 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 14,613 people. Meanwhile, around 97,636 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

