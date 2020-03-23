The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

No Plates Or Clangs But Sachin Tendulkar Gets Message Across To Coronavirus Fighters

Cricket News

Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday hailed all citizens of the country for coming together as a nation even while staying at home as India continues to fight COVID-19

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday hailed all the citizens of the country for coming together as a nation even while staying at home as India continues to fight the novel coronavirus. He also thanked all the essential services professionals of the country 'for us before yourself."

'The discipline and commitment needs to continue'

Tendulkar posted a video along with a tweet in which he said the country will continue to fight this dangerous virus by maintaining social distancing and clapped in the end of the video. "Today, we all Indians have shown that in our fight against COVID-19, we all have come together while we continued staying away from each other. We will continue to fight this dangerous virus by maintaining social distancing. How can I forget to thank all the people who have been involved in working selflessly for our safety? A big, big thank you," Tendulkar said in the video.

"A big Salute to all the warriors who are working tirelessly. May this pass soon and may there be peace, peace and peace. Om Shanti Shantih (sic)," Virender Sehwag wrote.

India COVID-19 case count nears 400 mark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed people to come out to their balconies and clap to express their gratitude to the medical professionals and other people working in essential services sector on March 22 at 5 pm. The appeal received a brilliant response all across the country as a plethora of people participated in the activity.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar appeals to citizens to fight COVID-19 responsibly, warns against rumours

READ | Bhuvneshwar Kumar reminisces having dismissed Sachin Tendulkar for a duck in Ranji Trophy

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday confirmed 396 positive cases of coronavirus in the country including foreign nationals. "A total number of coronavirus positive cases has spiked to 396 in India (including foreign nationals)," said an official from the ICMR. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 7 deaths due to coronavirus have been reported.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar hails late PK Banerjee's positivity; shares fond memories, Ganguly in tow

READ | COVID-19: Sara Tendulkar travels down the memory lane during self-quarantine

(With ANI inputs)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Janta Curfew
JANTA CURFEW: LEADERS REJOICE AT 5
Coronavirus
COVID19: KHAN REFUSES PAK LOCKDOWN
Angela Merkel
ANGELA MERKEL IN QUARANTINE
Subramanian Swamy
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON COVID-19
Sachin Tendulkar
TENDULKAR HAILS PEOPLE'S EFFORTS
Varun Dhawan
BOLLYWOOD STARS AT 5 PM FOR 5 MINS