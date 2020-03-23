No Plates Or Clangs But Sachin Tendulkar Gets Message Across To Coronavirus Fighters

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday hailed all the citizens of the country for coming together as a nation even while staying at home as India continues to fight the novel coronavirus. He also thanked all the essential services professionals of the country 'for us before yourself."

'The discipline and commitment needs to continue'

Tendulkar posted a video along with a tweet in which he said the country will continue to fight this dangerous virus by maintaining social distancing and clapped in the end of the video. "Today, we all Indians have shown that in our fight against COVID-19, we all have come together while we continued staying away from each other. We will continue to fight this dangerous virus by maintaining social distancing. How can I forget to thank all the people who have been involved in working selflessly for our safety? A big, big thank you," Tendulkar said in the video.

Today India came together even while staying in our homes.



While we are at home there are many who are selflessly performing their duties.



Thank you to each one of you for putting us before yourself.



The discipline & commitment we showed today needs to continue.#JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/Cda4z9L4R7 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 22, 2020

"A big Salute to all the warriors who are working tirelessly. May this pass soon and may there be peace, peace and peace. Om Shanti Shantih (sic)," Virender Sehwag wrote.

Wow! Speechless #JantaCurfew .



May our unity help us go through this difficult time with ease and may the #COVID2019 go away for good very soon. pic.twitter.com/BGw2jdwpGJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 22, 2020

India COVID-19 case count nears 400 mark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed people to come out to their balconies and clap to express their gratitude to the medical professionals and other people working in essential services sector on March 22 at 5 pm. The appeal received a brilliant response all across the country as a plethora of people participated in the activity.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday confirmed 396 positive cases of coronavirus in the country including foreign nationals. "A total number of coronavirus positive cases has spiked to 396 in India (including foreign nationals)," said an official from the ICMR. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 7 deaths due to coronavirus have been reported.

