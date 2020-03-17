Coronavirus Outbreaks: Delhi Govt Extends Disinfection Drive To Auto, Cabs Among Others

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi government has extended the disinfection facilities to other public service vehicles. As per reports, the facilities will be provided free of cost and will include vehicles like auto-rickshaw, gramin sewa, phat-phat sewa, maxi cabs and eco-friendly vehicles.

According to a statement issued by the Delhi government, the drive will be conducted at all the DTC and cluster bus depots on a daily basis in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 am to 12 pm, whereas the second shift will be from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The statement further read, "Earlier, the Delhi government issued a notification under which it was made mandatory for all the inter-state buses entering the national capital to carry a "Certificate of Disinfection" from their respective states. Also, these buses are again being disinfected after entering the premises of various ISBTs."

The Delhi government has also advised everyone to get their vehicles disinfected every day. However, disinfecting vehicles is not mandatory for all. Meanwhile, all local bodies in Delhi have initiated action to check the spread of Coronavirus by invoking provisions of Delhi Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulations 2020 and provisions of Section 376 of the Delhi Municipal Act, 1957.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to around 126, including 17 foreign nationals. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Read: Closure of malls, colleges may lead to variation in passenger journey figures: Delhi Metro

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

Read: Belgium: Other political parties to support caretaker PM Sophie Wilmès to fight COVID-19

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 148 countries in the world. Presently, there are around 182,609 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 7,171 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

Read: Chandrababu Naidu slams YSRCP govt for 'not taking preventive measures against COVID-19'

Read: Coronavirus: Quarantine facilities set up in several cities with help of Navy & Airforce

(With ANI Inputs)