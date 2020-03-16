Chandrababu Naidu Slams YSRCP Govt For 'not Taking Preventive Measures Against COVID-19'

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday slammed the YSRCP-led Andhra Pradesh government for allegedly not taking appropriate actions and precautionary measures for containing Coronavirus pandemic in the state. Naidu appealed to people of the state to be aware of the infection and to take necessary precautions.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the YSRCP government is not serious about the public health issues and is in a rush to conduct the local body elections.

Andhra Pradesh has so far reported one positive case of the deadly COVID-19. The number of Coronavirus cases in India has risen to 114 as of March 16, as per the ministry of health, and is likely to go up to 129 once the most recent figures are taken into account. Two people have died of the infection in the country so far.

Further, reminding the YSRCP government that Andhra Pradesh will lose 14th Finance Commission funds of Rs. 5,000 crore, the TDP chief said, the State government should appeal to the Centre that it tried to conduct elections but the polls have been deferred due to 'extraordinary conditions'. This should help in the release of funds, he suggested.

Chandrababu Naidu said that all Opposition parties would support the ruling YSRCP in this matter. He further questioned why the State government failed to conduct elections in the past 9 months.

EC postpones Andhra Pradesh local body polls

In wake of the Coronavirus threat, the local body elections in Andhra Pradesh have been postponed for up to six weeks. According to the State Election Commissioner, N Ramesh Kumar, the new dates for the local body polls will be finalized later taking into account the Coronavirus threat situation in the country.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday decided to implement the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, as a precautionary measure to curb the possible spread of the novel coronavirus. Reportedly, only one person has been tested positive in Andhra Pradesh till now.

(With inputs from ANI)