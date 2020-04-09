Coronavirus: Face Masks Mandatory In Pune District

With the number of coronavirus cases in Pune nearing 200, wearing a face mask has been made mandatory in public places, a senior official said on Wednesday. Masks are necessary for preventing the spread of the virus, said district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

"Therefore, we have ordered people and government employees to use masks in public places," he said. Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve said action will be taken under the Epidemic Diseases Act if a person is seen on the streets without a mask. Maharashtra became the first state in India to register more than a thousand confirmed novel coronavirus cases after 150 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

The city police recovered around 57,500 surgical masks worth Rs 17.25 lakh from Byculla in Mumbai and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Wednesday. The property cell of Mumbai crime branch seized the masks, which were stocked for sale at a higher price, the official said.

"Based on specific information, a raid was conducted at Tank Pakhadi Road in Byculla West and a 32-year-old man, identified as Mohammed Miraj Shaikh, was arrested under sections of the Essential Services Act," he said, adding that a probe is on in this case.

Delhi govt makes mask mandatory

The Delhi government on Wednesday made it compulsory for people to wear face masks when stepping outdoors to combat the coronavirus spread.

Announcing the decision after a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially." "Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too," he tweeted.

The chief minister said that all government departments have been directed to stop all expenditures except salary, adding that they will have to cut expenses drastically considering the current revenue status. The meeting to discuss measures to contain the COVID-19 spread was attended by ministers and top officials of Delhi.

(With PTI Inputs)

