COVID-19: Maharashtra Becomes First State To Cross 1000 Cases Mark; 64 Casualties Reported

Maharashtra became the first state in India to register more than a thousand confirmed novel coronavirus cases after 150 new cases were reported on Tuesday. This included 116 individuals from Mumbai, 18 from Pune, 3 each from Ahmednagar, Aurangabad and Nagpur, 2 each from Buldhana and Thane and one from Satara. Out of Maharashtra's total COVID-19 tally of 1018, 590 novel coronavirus patients have been detected in Mumbai so far. Meanwhile, the death toll in Mumbai owing to the novel coronavirus has propelled to 40 with 5 more casualties. Overall, 64 people have died in Maharashtra due to COVID-19- a rise of 12 casualties since April 6.

Maharashtra government takes steps to combat COVID-19

The Maharashtra government has taken numerous steps to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. First, gyms, swimming schools, theatres, and all educational institutions in the state were closed until March 31. Thereafter, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray imposed Section 144 in the urban areas followed by a complete curfew across the state.

This was superseded by the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25 onwards. Since then, Thackeray has repeatedly appealed to everyone, including migrant workers to stay put wherever they are. The state government has set up 4653 relief camps across Maharashtra which is providing shelter to 4,54,142 migrant workers and food to 5,53,025 migrant workers and homeless people.

Shiv Sena MP demands lockdown in entire Dharavi

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urging him to impose a lockdown to be imposed in the entire Dharavi slum area. Noting that Dharavi, which falls under his constituency was witnessing a growing number of COVID-19 cases, Shewale contended that a lockdown was necessary because of the high density of population in the area.

Moreover, he called for the testing of every Dharavi resident. At the same time, he stressed the need for ensuring the supply of essential goods so that the people are not inconvenienced. Dharavi, Asia's largest slum has already registered 7 novel coronavirus cases.

