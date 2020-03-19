Coronavirus: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Visits IGI Airport, Reviews preparedness

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday, March 18, visited Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (Terminal-3) to review the preparedness in view of coronavirus pandemic. He was accompanied by senior officials of the health ministry as well as airport authorities. The number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 169 in India with three deaths.

"I reviewed the arrangements we have made here to ensure everything is running smoothly. We are doing our utmost to ensure that we take care of what is required to manage the situation in a scientific and professional manner," Harsh Vardhan told reporters during the visit.

More quarantine facilities installed

Dr. Harsh Vardhan also said that PM Narendra Modi has reviewed the progress made on coronavirus containment efforts in a meeting with senior officials on Wednesday. The union minister informed that more quarantine facilities are being installed and the option of home quarantine is also being reviewed. "Those coming from foreign countries are satisfied with the steps taken here. There is no difficulty and we hope it remains such," he added.

Using retroviral drugs

Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the union health minister stated that they are using retroviral drugs for treating a few patients. "Scientists at ICMR are in touch with everything happening on this front all over the world. As far as retroviral drugs are concerned, we are using them on some patients. We have got approvals after scientific satisfaction," he said.

EAM Jaishankar lauds Delhi Airport Officials

Amid the global outbreak of coronavirus, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with officials of the IGI Airport to boost their morale. Jaishankar at the airport spoke to the officials of immigration, health, security and airport officials and lauded their "exceptional efforts" during these difficult times.

Netizens were also all praise for the officials of the Airport. Passengers arriving from coronavirus-hit countries lauded the efforts of authorities at IGI for their "smooth process management".

(With ANI inputs) (ANI photo)